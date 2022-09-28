United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility

By
WGEL
-
rex3

United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle.

The new location will open October 2.

The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit UProducers.com or follow United Producers Inc. on Facebook.

United Producers is a farmer-owned and operated livestock cooperative provider of livestock marketing, credit and risk management services.

