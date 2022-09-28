United Producers Moving Carlyle Facility

United Producers Inc. is moving its Carlyle facility to 15131 Highline Road in Carlyle.

The new location will open October 2.

The facility will continue to be a central drop-off point for United Producers’ Illinois markets on Wednesdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit UProducers.com or follow United Producers Inc. on Facebook.

United Producers is a farmer-owned and operated livestock cooperative provider of livestock marketing, credit and risk management services.