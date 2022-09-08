Vandalia HS Student Homecoming Dress Project

A Vandalia High School senior student has developed a National Honor Society project designed to help those wanting homecoming or prom dresses, at no cost.

Emma Hamilton will open her Formals For Everyone pop up shop this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at St. James Lutheran Church, 727 Gallatin Street in Vandalia.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hamilton said the project is for those in need of formal homecoming or prom dresses. All of the dresses, about 65 in all, have been donated to her by community members. They are free. She is accepting donations which will be given to a local charity.

Anyone from the surrounding area is invited to visit Formals For Everyone this weekend. A location will be set up at the shop to try on dresses.