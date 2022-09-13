Vote For GHS In Pork & Pigskins Contest

Voting is underway for you to help the Greenville FFA in the Illinois High School Association Pork & Pigskins contest.

The competition is about finding the best concession stand pork chop sandwich in the state. The Greenville FFA entered the competition with Wes Pourchot’s pork chops and now the public can have its say. Vote online at ihsa.org for your favorite chop.

Voting for this round started at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, and ends Thursday, September 15 at 5 p.m. The local school is listed as Greenville High School (BCCU#2).

Online region voting will determine the Savory 16 finalists, consisting of the top four schools in each of the four regions. An IHSA panel of judges will then make visits to sample chops at those 16 schools.

The results of the judges will be announced October 22 during the IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Preview Show.

The program is sponsored by the Illinois Pork Producers Association and the IHSA.