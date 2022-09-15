Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound

On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield.

When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The 14 year old male, identified as Austin Robinson, of Waggoner, was transported by the Litchfield Fire Department to St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Robinson was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis where he later died from his injuries.

The Litchfield Police Department assisted at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office.