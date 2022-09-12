WGEL Pie Auction To Benefit LRCF September 19-21

WGEL’s Annual Great Celebrity Pie Auction is coming up, Monday-Wednesday, September 19-21!!! Tune in to hear local folks auctioning their pies to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation. Get your friends together and make a bid to support a great cause!

Our pie bakers this year include…

Monday, September 19:

7:00 a.m. BoCo Clerk Meg Sybert; State’s Attorney Dora Man & Coroner Tony Brooks

7:30 a.m. Mulberry Grove Elementary Principal Chad Nelson & Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman

8:00 a.m. Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam & Economic Development Director Bill Walker

8:30 a.m. FCC Pastor Tyson Graber & WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll

9:00 a.m. Health Dept. Administrator Sean Eifert and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith with the LRCF

Tuesday, September 20:

7:00 a.m. GES Principal Eric Swingler & GHS Principal Kara Harris

7:30 a.m. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers

8:00 a.m. FNB Community Bank staff

8:30 a.m. Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia

9:00 a.m. Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART & Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker

Wednesday, September 21:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Wes Pourchot

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill, Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quinton Hamman, and Comets Football Coach Todd Hutchinson

8:00 a.m. A representative of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department & Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece

8:30 a.m. Bradford National Bank staff