The Bond County Ag in the Classroom program has a new educator.

Sally Zimmerman has joined the team.

Zimmerman has 34 years of elementary school teaching and retired from the Altamont district last spring.

She will be working with all schools in Bond County, and for the fall semester has several lessons planned such as apples, pumpkins, corn, and Christmas trees.

Those wanting to request a visit from Sally, should e mail her at bondaitc@gmail.com.