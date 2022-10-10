Ag In The Classroom Teacher Grants Available

The Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program is offering two grants to teachers.

One is for an Ag In The Classroom project, available for, but not limited to, agriculture teaching units, classroom presentations, and career fairs.

The application can be found at iaitc.co/projectgrants.

The other grant is an opportunity for books.

To apply, complete the application outlining the project, goals and determined outcomes of incorporating the books chosen.

The value of the books cannot exceed $250.

Projects should focus on integrating agriculture into a variety of curriculum areas.

The application is at iaitc.co/bookgrants.

Grant requests must be submitted no later than October 14.