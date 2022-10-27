Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM.

The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.

The restaurant was a total loss. NO injuries were reported.

Aviston Fire Chief Craig Lampe said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation. Chief Lampe expressed his appreciation to the Clinton County EMA, Sugar Creek Ambulance, Aviston Police Department, and Aviston Public Works for their assistance.