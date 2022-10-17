Big Crowd Attends First Witches Night Out

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce sponsored its first Witches Night Out event in downtown Greenville last Thursday.

The weather was excellent and led to a large crowd in attendance.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara while the Halloween-related event was going on. She said she was very pleased. She pointed out that you never know what to expect the first time you try something and weather is always a factor. Elaine said there were around 70-80 people signed up for the decorated witches hat contest. Over 30 vendors participated as well.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Prizes provided by vendors were awarded in the Witches Hat Contest. First place went to Christina Staff of Greenville, second place was Nicole Knox of Greenville, third place, Allison Cruthis of Greenville and fourth place, Lora Vonbokel of Pocahontas.

McNamara said it has already been decided the second Witches Night Out will be held in October of 2023.