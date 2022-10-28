Big Turnout For Trunk Or Treat

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk or Treat drew a large crowd of costumed kids and adults late Thursday afternoon.

Main Street, College Avenue and Second Street, around the courthouse, were packed with visitors stopping by vehicles and tables, set up by businesses and organizations to hand out treats.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara said good weather was a key. She said this was her third Trunk or Treat since joining the Chamber, and she believes this year was the biggest crowd so far. She said the kids did a great job with their costumes and praised the “trunks” and how much the businesses and organizations got into the spirit.

Click below to hear more:

For most of the event, there were long lines on each street, however, everyone appeared to be having a fun time.