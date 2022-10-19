BNB Hosting Free Shredding Day Saturday

Bradford National Bank is hosting a free, secure shredding and recycling event Saturday, October 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The shred truck will be in the community building parking lot, 100 East College Avenue, in Greenville. There is no charge to participate.

Bank officials recommend secure destruction of financial documents, such as cancelled checks, bank statements, tax files, old bills and investment statements. All metal, including clips, paperclips and binders, must be removed from the materials.

Shred workers can remove boxes and bags from vehicles. Items received will be shredded on-site by a licensed and bonded service provided by the bank.