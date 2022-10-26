Burn Ban Lifted For Now

Bond County fire chiefs have lifted the burn ban that’s been in place for several days in the county.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs told WGEL the chiefs met and decided to lift it, but noted they would be revisiting the topic again after vegetation dries up and if other weather conditions present a fire risk to the community.

Briggs said county fire personnel all appreciate everyone’s cooperation during the burn ban. If you are going to burn, officials ask you to please be safe, never leave a fire unattended, and take all safety precautions.