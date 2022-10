The Bond County Board was recently advised by Circuit Clerk Randi Workman that a new app is available for those involved with the court system.

The goal with the app is to make it easier and more convenient for everyone to access forms, make payments, update their address and find out more about jury service. Now, payments can be made 24/7 by phone through the app.

The Smartphone app can be downloaded by searching “Bond County Circuit Clerk, IL” in the Apple app store or via Google Play.