City Continues Brush Pickup Discussion

Will the next Greenville City Council meeting be the one to end the discussion about an updated brush pickup policy in the city?

The council has talked about it for the last three months, looking at ways to continue serving citizens and at the same time, having crews pick up brush in a timely, efficient way.

At the present time, residents must call the city to get on the brush pick-up list, and the city picks up all brush.

The brush service has been in effect for many years in Greenville, and the city has heard from some residents who do not want to see any changes.

City staff members have expressed a desire to have a written policy spelling out the brush pick-up program.

A proposal, with the number and size of piles allowed, has been presented. There is also a proposal to charge for larger piles, limbs or tree trunks.

The entire brush and yard waste policy and procedures proposal can be seen on the City of Greenville’s website at GreenvilleIllinois.com.

The council is expected to act on it at the November 8 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.