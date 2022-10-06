Class X Fentanyl Charges In Bond County

A traffic stop by Illinois State Police in Bond County September 27 has led to a Class X felony drug charge being filed against the driver of the vehicle.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann has charged Ze Kun Zhao, age 39, of Brooklyn, New York, with controlled substance trafficking. It’s alleged he knowingly brought more than 900 grams of a substance containing fentanyl into Illinois for the purpose of delivering the drug.

Police searched the vehicle after making the stop and allegedly found the drugs inside.

The defendant appeared before Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer on September 30. The court document for Zhao’s initial court appearance indicates he is a U.S. citizen.

Zhao’s bond is $1 million and he is being held in the Bond County Jail.

The charge carries a prison sentence of not less than 30 years and not more than 120 years if the defendant is convicted of the Class X controlled substance trafficking trafficking offense. The maximum fine would be $1 million.