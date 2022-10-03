County Board & SSD Meetings Tuesday

The Bond County Board will conduct its first meeting of October on Tuesday in the courthouse.

The session begins at 9 a.m.

The agenda includes possible action on an appeal to the Bond County Zoning Board’s decision to deny a request.

Also to be discussed are the county’s fiscal 2023 budget, a request for proposals for the fiber middle mile, The University of Illinois Extension levy request, and an opening on the Bond County Board of Health.

Following the county board meeting, members will meet as the Special Service District Board. They will discuss a budget and appropriations, plus a tax levy for the next fiscal year.