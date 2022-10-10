County Board Talks Budget, Zoning Appeal & More

The Bond County Board met October 4 and addressed several items.

County Clerk Meg Sybert told the board she has received budget proposals from all but one office holder for the fiscal year 2023 budget. She said before adding in those final numbers, the general fund is in the black, but the overall budget is in the red.

County Treasurer Colleen Camp advised the board there is $1.7 million of federal COVID funds that are in the budget as expenditures and it is not included as income, since it has already been received.

Camp also suggested the board budget next year for cyber security.

The county Zoning Board of Appeals previously denied a request from Larry Sayler to have two houses on a parcel along Country Club Road. Sayler appealed and it was denied.

At the recent meeting, the county board announced the matter is over. State’s Attorney Dora Mann told WGEL the county followed the legalities regarding publication of public notices in the case, and the appeal is completed.

Highway Superintendent Jeremy Pestle reported the north end of the Millersburg Road has been oiled, and patching is planned on the South Pokey Road.

Board members agreed to begin setting the mileage rate, paid to employees, as is done by the state and IRS, in January and July.

The board allowed the Bond county Probation Department to have a credit card with a $5,000 limit. In the past, individuals have used personal cards for county expenditures.

It was announced Mark Bleyer is resigning from the Board of Health and it has been recommended Carrie Ackerman be appointed.