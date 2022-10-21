County Contributes To SAFE Organization

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board fulfilled a request from the SAFE organization for funding.

The board voted unanimously to give $10,000 in federal COVID-19 funds to assist those receiving services from SAFE, a non-profit organization which supports victims of sexual abuse/assault. Bond County is included in the SAFE service region.

SAFE Executive Director Stephanie Altizer told the county board about the organization’s financial situation. She said the group is the local rape crisis center, a non-profit group, funded by federal grants, state money, private donations, and local funds. Altizer said there was additional funding during the pandemic, but that will be unavailable after January 31 and they’re unsure how to function after having those funds for two years. Officials say they are reaching out to counties within their service region to see if they have leftover funds they could use.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann said SAFE provides important services free of charge and they have worked very closely with Bond County for decades. Altizer also said the organization is now working with Greenville University to bring more services to campus.

SAFE stands for Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies, and serves 11 counties in Southern Illinois.