Daylight Savings Time Comes In November

The start of autumn has brought with it many questions about daylight savings time. You may recall, in March of this year, just days after clocks were adjusted to “spring forward,” the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would abolish clock changes in favor of permanent daylight saving time.

The bill, however, still requires approval by the House and President Biden to become law. Many congressional representatives have indicated there are other priorities, and the Biden administration has not taken an official position on the matter.

So, daylight saving time will end at 2 AM local time on Sunday, November 6. Mark your calendar and remember to set your clocks back one hour – for an extra hour of sleep – before going to bed on Saturday, November 5. We’ll remind you about it as the date draws nearer. And if there’s any action on legislation regarding daylight savings time, we’ll report that, as well.