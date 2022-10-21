DeMoulin Museum Scooby Doo Halloween Party





The DeMoulin Museum is hosting a Scooby Doo themed Halloween party Saturday, October 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

It is for children 12 and under, and their parents.

The kids will be escorted by Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy for a special tour of the museum, with the goal of finding Scooby Doo.

The first 40 youngsters attending will receive a free bag of Scooby snacks, while everyone will get stickers and treats. At 7 p.m., a classic Scooby Doo episode will be shown.

It is a come and go event with no reservations required. The museum is at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.

