William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses.

The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery.

It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with a kitchen door.

The defendant was arrested on October 15. He is free on $4,000 cash bond.