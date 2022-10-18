Engineer Provides Updates On City Projects

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, engineer Lee Beckman, from Milano and Grunloh of Effingham, provided information on city projects.

New pipe is in the ground on the Idler Lane water main job. Beckman gave an update on the status of the project. Beckman explained that the pavement needs replaced, and the dirt leveled. Beckman said that the site looks good, save a few humps, and he’s hopeful that the project will wrap up by next week except for the seeding, which will be completed next spring. Beckman then joked that people shouldn’t be mowing in the winter anyways.

Beckman addressed the Safe Routes To School sidewalk program and plans for construction of a new water treatment plant. Beckman said that the Safe Routes to School is an 80/20 split, and that the total amount in the application was $312,500–$250,000 from the state, and $62,500 from the city, which covers construction and construction engineering; the city covers the design. Beckman believes that everybody is in agreeance, with the project to begin advertising first quarter of 2023, construction beginning the summer of that year, and meetings with IDOT reveals that they won’t the project ready for the return of kids to school for the 2023/24 year. Beckman switches topics and discusses the water treatment plant, and says that it will be good for late this quarter or early first quarter of 2023. Funding for the project has also been secured by the city, and will be further discussed with state legislature.

The engineer advised the city has submitted an application for a state Open Space Land Acquisition and Development Grant. A total of $600,000 has been requested which would be used for additions and improvements for Buzzard Bay Marina at Governor Bond Lake.