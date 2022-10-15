Fayette County Delinquent Taxes Sale

Fayette County, as trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes delinquent for 2019 and before.

Eight real estate and 14 mobile home items are being auctioned by sealed bids. The required minimum bid on real estate is $815 and on mobile homes $905.

All sealed bids must be into the Fayette County Treasurer’s Office no later than the close of business on October 28. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before October 28.

Complete bidder packets and sale catalogs are available at the Fayette County Treasurer’s Office or online at ILTaxSale.com.