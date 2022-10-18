Friday Parade A Highlight Of GU Homecoming

Greenville University celebrated homecoming this past weekend.

Many events were held including the annual homecoming parade Friday afternoon.

Norm Hall, current president of Simpson University in Redding, California, was the parade marshal. Norm spent many years at GU, serving in a variety of positions including vice president for international and alumni affairs, and dean of student development.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Norm during his homecoming visit, and he had a light hearted initial response when Jeff asked him how he liked being parade marshal. Norm explained that he felt honored, and then proceeded to compliment the city of Greenville. Norm said that it was a thrill to be back.

The parade featured members of the GU board of trustees and alumni board, athletes from many of the college’s sports teams, and representatives from several GU clubs and organizations.

Music was provided by the marching bands from Greenville University, Greenville High School and Greenville Junior High.

Several businesses had vehicles in the parade and GU President Suzanne Davis ended the parade, riding on her horse.

The parade was led by a Greenville Fire Protection District truck, and signs on the sides of the truck honored Joel Pierce, a student who died 25 years ago in a dorm fire at the college.