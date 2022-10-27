Friends Of The Greenville Public Library Authors Event Tuesday

The Friends of the Greenville Public Library is hosting a Local Authors’ Roundtable Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bradford Community Room.

Guests will be Debbie Blankenship, Alexandria LaFaye, Molly Martin, and Brian Pearman.

The four published authors will talk about their writing careers, answer questions from the audience and sign copies of their books.

The roundtable event is free. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and complimentary refreshments will be served.

Those attending can also learn more about the Friends of the Family.

John Goldsmith, president of the organization, invites area residents to attend the author event to celebrate the creativity of the writers.