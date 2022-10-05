General Election Ballot Preview

Early voting began last week in Illinois for the November 8 general election.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert advised Monday that over 50 registered voters have cast early ballots since it opened last Thursday.

County races on the ballot include Incumbent Republican Randi Workman against Democrat Elisabeth Ward for circuit clerk, Incumbent Democrat Joe Whalen against Republican Christopher Timmerman in County Board District 1, Incumbent Democrat Gerald McCray against Republican Bernard Myers in County Board District 2, Incumbent Republican Jacob Rayl against Democrat Mike Mueller in District 3, and Incumbent Democrat Adam Boudouris against Republican Jeff Rehkemper in County Board District 5.

In state races, incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth is challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath for U.S. senator; Incumbent Democrat J B Pritzker faces Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter for governor, incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul faces Republican Thomas Devore and Libertarian Daniel Robin for attorney general, running for secretary of state are Democrat Alex Giannoulias, Republican Dan Brady and Libertarian Jon Stewart, incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza is challenged by Republican Shannon Teresi and Libertarian Deirdre McClosky for comptroller, and incumbent Democrat Michael Frerichs goes up against Republican Tom Demmer and Libertarian Preston Nelson for treasurer.

For representative in congress in the 15th District, candidates are Incumbent Republican Mary Miller and Democrat Paul Lange.

Running for appellate judge in the Fifth District are Democrat Brian Roberts and Republican Mike McHaney.

All other candidates on the ballot are unopposed.

There is a statewide proposition on the ballot to amend the Illinois constitution regarding workers rights.

Those living in the Hillsboro School District are being asked to consider a proposition to issue $13 million in school building bonds for the high school.