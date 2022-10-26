Grace Voting An Option For November 8 Election

The election is November 8 and there are multiple ways for you to vote . . . early voting, vote by mail and grace voting, in addition to visiting the polling place on Election Day.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reports grace voting is for those who are currently not registered, but still want to vote. Sybert says that you can register and vote at the same time, if you go to her office. The registering/voting at Sybert’s office runs all the way up election day on November 8.

To hear more information, click below:

As of noon Monday, 377 Bond County residents had voted in person and 317 vote by mail ballots had been returned.

County Clerk Sybert said she has received over 450 requests for vote by mail ballots.

For additional information about voting, contact the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.