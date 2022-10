The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a grain dryer on fire at 8:02 PM Sunday in the 1700 block of Trapper Ave.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the grain dryer was full of corn. Crews quickly went to work extinguishing the fire and cooling the grain dryer so it could be emptied.

With the assistance of the owners, firefighters were able to empty the dryer and extinguish the smoldering corn that remained.

Fire personnel were on-scene for about two hours. There were no injuries.