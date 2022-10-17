Grass Fire Sunday Despite Burn Ban

The Smithboro Fire Protection District was dispatched out to a report of a grass fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Grove Road on Sunday, 10-16-2022 at 1:43 pm.

When firefighters arrived on scene there were flames impeding on a small shed. Firefighters knocked down the flames around the shed and continued to extinguish the flames in the taller grass. Firefighters had the fire under control in about 5 minutes and the fire was completely extinguished in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was from burning trash. The owners had all proper fire breaks in place for burning trash in the burn barrels, but with the current weather conditions and dry vegetation, the fire was able to spread from the burn barrels to the grass and took off in a matter of minutes.

Smithboro Fire Chief Bryant Briggs said this is an example of why the Smithboro Fire Protection District and surrounding Bond County fire districts have put a burn ban order in place for all of Bond County. He said, “We ask that all of the citizens in Bond County stay up to date on the burn ban orders for your district. Every Bond County department has a Facebook page and WGEL also announces these Burn Ban Orders.”