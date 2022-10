Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces /State of the City and State of the State program has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25.

It will start at 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center.

State Senator Jason Plummer will be a special guest. Representatives from the City of Greenville are expected to give an update on projects.

Owners of any new businesses in the county and new residents are invited to attend.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.