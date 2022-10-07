Greenville K9 Program Receives Donation

The Greenville Police Department recently started a K9 program.

It has been announced that Greenville K9 Noro will be receiving body armor, thanks to a donation from Vested Interest In K9s, Inc.

The police dog will soon have a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization. Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest In K9s has a mission of providing protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is open to dogs at least 20 months old that are actively employed and certified with a law enforcement agency.

Since its inception, Vested Interests In K9s has provided about 4,800 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. This is made possible by private and corporate donations.

More can be learned at vik9s.org.