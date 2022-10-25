Greenville Trunk Or Treat Is Thursday

The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat for is Thursday, October 27, in downtown Greenville.

The hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. While it is still downtown, the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be set up in a new configuration.

Businesses and organizations are invited to park vehicles or set up tables and hand out treats.

Elaine McNamara, Chamber executive director, told WGEL this year’s route will be different due to construction. McNamara also apologized for any inconveniences with the time of the event, as she mentioned they were trying to accommodate kids in the Vandalia parade, and they didn’t want anyone left out if they could help it.

For more information, call McNamara at 664-9272.