Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident

A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.

Macon and her passenger, a seventeen year old female from Alton, were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi refused medical attention. Belay, the semi driver, was issued a citation for alleged disobeying a stop sign.

Traffic was shut down at the scene for about three hours. The investigation into the collision continues.