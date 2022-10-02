GU Gymnastics Registration Now Open

When Greenville University announced last year it was creating a men’s and women’s gymnastics program, President Suzanne Davis stated the university also wanted to provide gymnastics and tumbling to the community.

The Greenville Gymnastics Center is located along Route 40 in the former LTD Ford building. The structure has been renovated for the GU gymnasts to practice and for community members to be exposed to the sport.

The center is ready to start community registration for the fall eight-week session.

Program Coordinator Jenn Stukenberg said registration opens Monday at 9 a.m. at GreenvilleGymCenter.com. The actual classes will start October 17. Private lessons are underway with 22 participants so far. Stukenberg said the majority of programming will be for children age zero to five, with program for kids six to 18, starting in January.

Click below to hear more:

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel met with Stukenberg to tour the facility. She said there is a preschool gym with a variety of programming. Each week there will be new activities. There will be morning and afternoon classes. The facility can be rented on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click below to hear more detail:

The front gym is for ore-school students and the elite training center at the rear of the building is for the GU gymnasts to train and has been adapted to accommodate recreational students, age six to 18.

Stukenberg said connections have already been made with the community to partner with the Greenville Junior High Cheer Squad, Classical Conversations Home School Cooperative, Bond County Head Start, Shining Star Day Care and a variety of families whose students would not normally benefit from traditional large group classes. More information is available on the center’s Facebook page, or its website. You can e-mail the coordinator at jenn.stuckenberg@greenville.edu.