GU Hosting Scholarship Day

Greenville University is inviting potential students to Scholarship Day on Friday, November 18.

It is a chance to earn up to a full-tuition scholarship while getting to know the GU campus.

Students must apply and gain acceptance to GU by November 5th to be invited to participate in Scholarship Day. They are also encouraged to file their Free Application For Federal Student Aid prior to that day.

One hundred percent of the traditional undergraduates at GU receive institutional financial aid, and on November 18, those at Scholarship Day could earn one of the multiple full-tuition scholarships available.

The university’s average financial aid package is $22,000 and all students who attend Scholarship Day are guaranteed a sizeable scholarship offer.