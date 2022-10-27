Halloween Info – Trunk or Treat, Trick or Treat & Parades

Halloween is nearly upon us and that means youngsters will be taking to the streets to trick or treat.

Donnellson is allowing trick or treating Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Panama’s nights are listed as Sunday and Monday, October 30 and 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 each date.

The villages of Mulberry Grove, Sorento, Keyesport and Smithboro are allowing door-to-door trick or treating from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 31, with Mulberry Grove setting an age limit of 12.

Greenville’s trick or treating is also Halloween night, October 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat events are planned in a few locations in Bond County.

One is at the firehouse in Smithboro, Friday, October 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be games, food and fun. The event is sponsored by the Smithboro Fire Protection District and Village of Smithboro.

Silver Lake Group will host a Trunk or Treat Friday, October 28, from 5 to 8 PM at the Bond County Fairgrounds. The activity will include food trucks, bounce houses, and a hayride. For more, call 654-8341.

The other Trunk or Treat is Monday, October 31 at the Sorento Village Hall. Hours will be 5 to 8 p.m.

A Halloween Dance is set for Saturday, October 29 at the Panama Community Center. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a costume contest at 6:30.

The dance is sponsored by the Panama Community Progress Committee.

Two Halloween parades will take place in the area Saturday.

The annual Keyesport Halloween Parade will begin at the Keyesport Fire House at 2 p.m.

Registration is 12 to 1:30 p.m. with line-up of entries beginning around 1 o’clock.

A variety of entries will be accepted, including pre-schoolers and walkers, bicycles, motorcycles, small and large floats, golf carts, antique cars, community and youth groups, businesses, civic organizations and horses.

The parade route is west on Clinton Street, to Fourth and Railroad streets and back to the firehouse.

New Douglas will also have a Halloween Parade Saturday at 4 p.m.

There will be costume contests for persons and pets.