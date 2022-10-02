Health Board Recognizes Resigning Member, New Hires & More

In the recent Bond County Board of Health meeting it was announced board member Mark Bleyer will be moving from the area and resigning from the board after five years of service. Board President, Dr. Matthew McCullough, presented Bleyer with a plaque in recognition of his dedication and contributions to the health department. The Bond County Board appoints members to serve on the Bond County Board of Health. To complete the remainder of Mark Bleyer’s term, Carrie Ackerman is being recommended to the Bond County Board for approval.

It was also announced Kailah Hilmes has been hired as the Environmental Health Director.

The Bond County Health Department has received a new grant for disease intervention, which covers July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025. A Director of Disease Intervention is being hired.

The fiscal year budget for 2023 was approved by the Board. A cost of living adjustment is included in the budget and, if projections stay on track, the increase could be available at the start of the fiscal year.

Flu vaccines and the bivalent booster are now available at the Health Department. 20 individuals participated in the flu vaccination clinic held on Saturday, September 24.

A dental hygienist has been hired and will start Thursday, September 29. Hours of dentist availability continues to fluctuate and an additional provider is being sought to meet the dental needs of the community.