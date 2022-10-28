Health Board Talks Juvenile Respiratory Issues & Dental Addition

In their most recent monthly meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the county board of health that only 6% of pediatric intensive care unit beds are open in the state of Illinois, due to a recent increase in respiratory infections in children and adolescents. Healthcare providers and health departments across the state are encouraging preventative measures, through educational efforts, to decrease the need for hospitalization. The health department is also offering COVID and flu vaccinations to all eligible populations. Anyone interested can call the health department at 664-1442 to make an appointment.

Health Department Dental Director Becky Dothager announced the addition of a third dentist, which will add up to 30 hours of treatment time each week. The demand for dental services currently exceeds capacity and the hope is to eliminate waiting lists and increase availability for dental emergencies.

In other business the board approved 2022 budget adjustments.