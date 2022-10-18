Historical Society Annual Dinner Monday

The Bond County Historical Society is hosting its annual dinner meeting on Monday, October 24 at the Bradford National Bank Community Room.

Meal tickets, costing $15, will be available at the door. The meal, catered by Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, begins at 6 p.m.

The dinner and a program, which starts at 7 p.m., is open to all community members. Proceeds will benefit the rebuilding of the chimneys on the DeMoulin Mansion, the home of the Bond County Museum.

Frank Brinkerhoff, a historian and retired educator, will talk about Salem, Illinois native William Jennings Bryan.

Salem’s favorite son was a three-time presidential candidate who also served as United States secretary of state.

Bryan, who was an attorney, newspaper editor and politician, left Salem at the age of 15, but visited there often.

Brinkerhoff serves on the Salem Historical Commission which operates the Bryan Birthplace Home and Museum, and the Salem Area Historical Museum.