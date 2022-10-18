ISP Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off

On Monday, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County on Monday to serve the warrant for alleged Failure to Appear when Baldrige allegedly fired multiple shots at them.

ISP arrived on scene and troopers began negotiating with Baldrige to attempt a peaceful resolution. After a 10-hour stand-off, Baldrige was taken into custody without incident at approximately 6:48 PM. No one was injured during this incident.

Baldrige was transported to the Bond County Jail where he will be held for the warrant. ISP is leading this open and on-going investigation with assistance from the USMS and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The potential of additional charges is being reviewed by the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office.