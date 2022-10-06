KC Board Talks Budget, Finances & Purchases

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met recently and adopted a new budget for fiscal year 2023.

At a public hearing before the meeting, Vice President of Administrative Services, Judy Hemker, reported the college is fiscally sound and continues to be a good steward of taxpayers’ money. She noted the college has decreased its tax levy each of the past five years.

The institution has a nine-month reserve and expects a similar result by the end of fiscal year 2023.

Trustees approved two new 12-month contracts with Mansfield Power and Gas for natural gas, and Homefield Energy for electricity. The current contacts with the two companies expire soon.

The purchase of 245 desktop computers was approved from Dell Technologies at a cost of $158,564. This will complete the modernization of technology equipment in the college’s computer labs.

To continue developing programs at the Centralia Correctional Center, the board approved two purchases from the Centralia Correctional Center Education Program’s Career and Technical Education Improvement Grant.

An electric reach truck for the warehousing program was bought for $49,895. Heating, venting and air conditioning trainers were obtained for the HVAC program at a cost of $43,858.