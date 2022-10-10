KC Dairy Team At National Show

Kaskaskia College’s Dairy Judging Team turned in an outstanding performance at a recent national show.

The All-American Dairy Show was held in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

KC won four of the five breed categories and finished second in the other one. The team also won the Reasons category with members Naomi Scott, Nicholas Hammer and Jacob Raber finishing first, second and third overall respectively.

The other team member was Jackson Brammeier of Carlyle.

Kaskaskia College Assistant Professor of Agriculture Aaron Heinzmann said aggregating the final scores, KC won by 93 points, a large margin for the types of competition.

The show featured nearly 2,000 of the top dairy cattle by over 1,000 of the best exhibitors from the United States and Canada.