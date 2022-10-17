KC Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program Fall Pinning Ceremony

The Kaskaskia College Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program held its 22nd Annual Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lifelong Learning Center on the main campus.

Student Caitlin Trame of St. Rose was honored as Outstanding Student and Abygail Weathers, Kennedy Luebbers, and Jenna Wuebbels were awarded Academic Excellence Certificates for their academic achievements during the 3 ½ semester certificate program.

Pictured are the graduates and instructors. Front row, seated (L-R) Kennedy Luebbers, Bartelso; Danielle Gonzalez, Wood River; Brooke Wilson, Dupo; Samantha Mosley, Mulberry Grove; Back row, standing (L-R); Jill Tally and Candace Sloat, KC DGMS Adjunct Faculty; Sarah Kelly, Waterloo; Jenna Wuebbels, Germantown; Caitlin Trame, St. Rose; Abygail Weathers, Pinckneyville and Cindy Hoffmann, KC DGMS Program Coordinator