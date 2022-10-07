KC Model Electric System

Kaskaskia College students in the residential/commercial wiring program can now receive first-hand experience and training thanks to Clinton County Electric.

The cooperative has constructed a model electric system, donating time and materials to build it behind the KC Trenton Center for students to use in training.

Clinton County Electric has also agreed to conduct a live line demonstration once a semester for KC electrical program students.

Professor Mark Littiken said CCEC has been an awesome ally of the KC electrical program. He added Brian Taylor, CCEC operations superintendent, has a seat on the program’s advisory board and was instrumental in helping the cooperative install the high voltage transmission line at the Trenton facility.