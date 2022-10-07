KC Model Electric System

By
WGEL
-
rex3

Kaskaskia College students in the residential/commercial wiring program can now receive first-hand experience and training thanks to Clinton County Electric.

The cooperative has constructed a model electric system, donating time and materials to build it behind the KC Trenton Center for students to use in training.

Clinton County Electric has also agreed to conduct a live line demonstration once a semester for KC electrical program students.

Professor Mark Littiken said CCEC has been an awesome ally of the KC electrical program. He added Brian Taylor, CCEC operations superintendent, has a seat on the program’s advisory board and was instrumental in helping the cooperative install the high voltage transmission line at the Trenton facility.

Previous articleOctober Is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month
Next articleAg In Classroom Adds New Educator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR