KC November & December Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education is offering 12 courses during November and December at the district’s education centers.

Courses feature a wide range of topics for students of all ages, including basic life support, meal planning, painting, and more! All students must pre-register for classes.

November

11/3 – Essential Oils, Vandalia, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

11/9 – Meal Planning for Diabetics, Salem 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

11/10 – Chalkboard Painting, Vandalia, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

11/15, 22, 29 & 12/6 – Using Your Cricut®, Vandalia, 4:30 -7:30 p.m.

11/16 – Meal Planning for Diabetics, Salem, 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

11/28 – Basic Life Support (CPR), Main Campus, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

11/29 – Painted Sign Design, Crisp Technology Center, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

December

12/5 – Christmas Cookie Decorating, Salem, 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

12/6 – Holiday Painted Sign Design, Salem, 6:00 -8:30 p.m.

12/7 – Holiday Wreath Making, Salem, 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

12/12 & 12/13 – Advanced Medical Life Support (AMLS), Main Campus, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

12/14 & 12/15 – Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS), Main Campus, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.