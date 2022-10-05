KC Offering Forklift Certification Class October 27

The Kaskaskia College Workforce Development and Community Education Department will offer a Forklift Driver Certification class on Thursday, October 27, at the Crisp Technology Center in Centralia.

This course is designed to ensure that all forklift operators have a uniform understanding of the safe and efficient operation of forklifts and compliance with safety regulations. Students will learn safe driving skills while learning how a forklift operates. Safety will be stressed as a means of reducing accidents and injuries in the workplace.

The class will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Cost for the course is $50.00, and advanced registration is required. To register, please call the Workforce Development and Community Education Department at 618-545-3255.