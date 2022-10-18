KC Professor Erin Landers Honored For Phi Theta Kappa Service

Kaskaskia College Teacher Education Professor Erin Landers was honored and awarded a ten- year pin for her service as the KC chapter advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations.

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929. More than 3.5 million students have been inducted since 1918, with approximately 250,000 active members in the nation’s community colleges, making Phi Theta Kappa a true catalyst among members and colleges.