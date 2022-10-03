KC To Host Fall Instrumental Concert October 4

The Kaskaskia College Music Department will present its annual Fall Instrumental Concert on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 7:30 PM in Kaskaskia College’s Jane Knight Auditorium. The concert features the Kaskaskia College Concert and Jazz Bands under the direction of Professor Cliff Jourdan. The concert is free and open to the public.

Concert Band Highlights will include:

“National Emblem” by E. E. Bagley, “El Choclo (Argentine Tango)” by A. G. Villoldo arranged by Robert Longfield, “Imaginarium” by Randall D. Standridge, “Slava! A Concert Overture” by Leonard Bernstein arranged by Robert Longfield, and “Selections from Chicago” (featuring “And All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Roxie,” and “We Both Reached for the Gun”) by John Kander arranged by Ted Ricketts.

Jazz Band Highlights will include:

Sammy Nestico’s arrangement of Gershwin’s “Love is Here to Stay,” “Alamode” by Curtis Fuller arranged by Paul Murtha, “Killer Joe” by Benny Golson arranged by Les Hooper, “Mr. Anthony’s Boogie” by Ray Anthony and George Williams, “How High the Moon” by Morgan Lewis arranged by Dave Wolpe, and “Swing Street” by Sammy Nestico.