KC To Host Fall Production Of The Enchanted Bookshop

The Kaskaskia College Theatre Program is proud to present a fall production of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” free and open to the public in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the main KC campus. Kaskaskia College students and community members will take to the stage for three performances: Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be directed by KC Theatre Professor Kevin McCarty.

“The Enchanted Bookshop” by Todd Wallinger features a used bookstore that may look like any other bookstore, but at night it’s a place that magic happens. Featuring classic characters such as Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — the characters long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So, when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? This charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.