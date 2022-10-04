KC Will Have Changes In Service Availability Oct. 7 & 10

The Kaskaskia College Main Campus will be closing the HB and L buildings on Friday, October 7, 2022, due to construction requirements related to the college’s renovation projects.

Students seeking services from admissions, advising, financial aid, cashiers, bookstore, and the Academic Center for Excellence can still receive face to face services on this date at the college’s Vandalia and Trenton Centers. All services will be available online/remotely that day as well. Live chat agents will be available and online for general assistance.

Students needing assistance in a specific area can contact staff using these direct emails:

Admissions – kcadmissions@kaskaskia.edu

Advising – kcadvising@kaskaskia.edu

Cashiers – kccashiers@kaskaskia.edu

Financial Aid – kcfinaid@kaskaskia.edu

Bookstore – Dciborowski@bncollege.com

ACE/testing – ACE@kaskaskia.edu

The cafeteria and Children’s Learning Center will also be closed Friday, October 7. All other locations of the main campus and education centers will remain open for their normally scheduled hours of operation.

The campus will also be closed on Monday, October 10 as ALL employees participate in a Professional Growth and Development In-Service Day at the college.